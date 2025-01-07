HMPV not a new virus, but caution necessary: Experts

NEW DELHI: Amid the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) scare, health experts have urged people not to panic, noting that the virus has been circulating globally for decades and is not a new threat.

Specialists emphasized that the situation in India remains under control, with no confirmed reports linking the cases to the strain in China.

Dr. Sumit Chakravarty, Associate Director of Paediatrics & Neonatology at Asian Hospital, said that HMPV is an old virus known to cause mild infections, often manifesting as a cold or flu-like illness. “In the past, it has been associated with pneumonia in children, but in most cases, the infection remains minor,” he said.

However, Chakravarty stressed the importance of further studies to shed light on the potential for different strains circulating in India.

Dr. Satish Koul, Senior Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, clarified that HMPV has been in circulation for many years and is most prevalent during the winter months.

“The symptoms are very similar to the common flu. However, only a doctor can differentiate between flu and HMPV infection,” he said.

While no vaccine exists for HMPV and no definitive treatment has been established, experts recommend symptomatic care.

In terms of prevention, experts noted that the virus spreads through respiratory droplets. Simple hygiene practices, such as wearing masks and washing hands regularly, can reduce transmission.

However, for vulnerable groups, the virus could lead to more serious complications. It is vital for these individuals to take extra precautions to avoid exposure, they added.

Precautions:

Avoid taking children outside unnecessarily.

Ensure children wear masks.

Do not allow sick individuals to visit the house.

Vulnerable Groups: