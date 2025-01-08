Inside Bangladesh’s photographic memory

What got you interested in photography and its study to understand your nation’s history vis-à-vis India before and during Partition, and also with Pakistan?

We lived inside moments when borders shifted and new claims were made on behalf of people sitting inside a geography. Through the uneven learning of language, I was out of time and place–slightly off-sync from where I was supposed to be. I had this sense, always, of belonging and not belonging. A defining moment for me was realising that most of my father’s 30 years of photograph negatives had been lost, destroyed, and damaged in the turbulence of the 1960s, where personal arcs crashed into national struggles.

Projects like Rankin Street (2013) and Baksho Rohoshyo (2019) are an attempt to reconstruct my father’s missing photographs through recreations that only remind you of the vastness of the loss. It shaped my desire to put down as much of the history of visual topographies as possible before the storytellers are gone. In the absence of the actual objects, the memory keepers are the last thread, and many are in their close-to-final years.

You mentioned Chittagong Hill Tracts as an internal other, but as we know, the logic of nation-states does not allow patience with any kind of demand for autonomy.

The context of that remark was that there is so much photography now about Rohingya refugees, funded and rewarded by the Aid-NGO nexus that has set up massive, highly capitalised operations in Chittagong. However, in the absence of any donor interest, there is only a minuscule trickle of photography about our internal refugees from the long-running autonomy struggle of the Adivasi (Jumma or Pahari) peoples of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The Chittagong Hill Tracts are the blind spot at the heart of Bengali (and Bangladeshi) nationalism. The bloody history of the hills delineates a continuing contradiction between our history of liberation from Pakistan and our replication of a similar hegemony (language, security, and regional autonomy) on our Jumma citizens.