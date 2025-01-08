Nadda outlines ‘Viksit Delhi’, slams AAP on corruption

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the Delhi Assembly poll schedule and appealed to people to elect a government that will contribute to their progress and make the capital a developed city.

He urged voters to “choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution, and providing quality services”. He reiterated that the BJP government has been working towards the development of Delhi and will continue its efforts to build a ‘Viksit-Delhi’ (Developed Delhi).

“I urge the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution and providing quality services to make everyday life easier”, he said in a post on social media platform, X.

He claimed that the BJP has been committed to the overall development of Delhi with the resolve of ‘Antyodaya’, the welfare of people at the bottom of the pyramid. Describing election as the biggest festival of democracy, he urged the voters to choose a government wisely as it election is a medium to keep the country and the state advancing on the path of development and good governance.

