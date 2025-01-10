Crafting legacies

Located in the cultural heart of Vijayawada, Ananth Diamonds is known for its bespoke creations that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design, making it a go-to destination for brides seeking something unique. Specialising in gold and diamond jewellery, the brand offers pieces that not only reflect personal style but also embody cultural heritage. As the founder, Venkata Bhanu Prakash Jasti, shares, “Jewellery is not just an accessory. It is a treasure that tells a story — one that is cherished today and passed on to future generations.”

The latest ‘Airavata collection,’ inspired by the celestial elephant Airavata, symbolises strength and prosperity. The collection harmonises traditional motifs with modern designs. “Our new collection was crafted with a goal to harmoniously blend the traditional and the contemporary, reflecting the evolving tastes of today’s brides while still being rooted in heritage. We believe in creating timeless jewellery that connects the past, present, and future. Our goal with this collection was to blend the old and the new, creating pieces that resonate with today’s brides,” says Venkata Bhanu. A standout piece from the collection is a fusion choker and earrings set adorned with polkis and diamonds, complemented by nine auspicious navratna gemstones. The incorporation of Russian emeralds elevates the piece with rich, vivid hues, representing both beauty and cosmic harmony.

Collaboration between various craftsmen—ghaarias, meenakar, and sunar—is essential to Ananth Diamonds’ process. Each artisan brings their unique expertise to the table, from shaping the gold framework to adding vibrant enamel work. “The synergy between these artisans is what transforms our designs into masterpieces,” he says.

The brand’s commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and intricate craftsmanship ensures that each piece is not just a luxury accessory but a legacy, ready to make a lasting impression on the modern bride. “Our jewellery connects the past, present, and future,” says the founder, encapsulating the essence of the brand’s dedication to creating timeless, sustainable pieces of art.