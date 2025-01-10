Delhi polls: Battle of bigwigs in parking muddle

Suri is a four-time councilor and represented Darya Ganj ward. He once unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Okhla. His mother Tajdar Babar was also a respected figure in political circles. She was elected to the assembly from the erstwhile Minto Road seat.

With Sisodia in fray, allegations and counter-allegations are being made by the contestant. Marwah, who has been demanding Sisodia to vacate the seat, termed him an outsider.

Like rest of the city, major issues concerning the assembly are lack of parking facilities, broken streets, poor sanitation, and sewage. Residents also complain about the late night loud music and lack of greenery within the residential areas.

One of the residents of Jangpura, Anandita Sharma, said, “There are a lot of paying guests in my lane and they come at odd timings. It is such a disturbance throughout the night, some or the vehicle coming inside the lanes. It is very disturbing. We can’t control their timings but I believe there should be certain restrictions at the entrance after particular timings. Entry and exit of the PGs should be monitored.”

Referring to the parking issue in the area, another resident Saira Khan said that it had led to quarrels some times.

“Every now and then we see people fighting over parking of their cars at a particular spot. If they park their cars at a specific location, they’ll feel that it is their property. I really don’t know how this issue can be resolved. The concerned agency should be given this charge to handle the parking issue.”

Waterlogging is another troubling issue in some parts.