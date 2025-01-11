Gurugram artists prep for a London Art Fair debut

An unbounded love for the arts makes many leave their comfortable nine-to-five jobs and follow the path of uncertainties. It was so for Gayatri Singh, a gallerist and the founder of Art Incept, a Gurugram gallery. Singh left a corporate job and put the hard work behind establishing the foundation that would run with the motto: find emerging visual artists, provide them with needed mentorship, and showcase their skills.

Singh found that many stories were left unsaid in the art world. The journey of Art Incept began in 2020. “From day one, I wanted to run it very professionally. To share the raw stories from the heartland and provide the needed voice to the artists, Art Incept came up with a mentorship programme along with a grant. In addition, we focussed on showcasing the artworks depicting raw stories from the heartland,” she noted.

As the venture steps into its sixth year, 2025 presents an array of opportunities to Singh and the artists associated with it. With an eye to the London Art Fair (January 22-26), Singh and her team are gearing up to present some of their finest artworks.

“In the London Art Fair, we will explore the theme ‘Mother Earth.’ The artworks will be presented under the title ‘Songs from My Homeland – A Memoir of Life and Rituals.’ We feel it is the right time to share our heritage, culture, and tradition through our works,” Singh added.

Art Incept will showcase the works of three emerging artists Ram Dongre, Satyanarayana Gavara, and Viswanath Kuttum. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, the artists expressed enthusiasm for portraying works aligning with the theme.