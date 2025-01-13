Why Aruna Shanbaug’s story still matters

Lushin Dubey, actress and theatre artist, gives voice to Aruna Shanbaug in Aruna’s Story, performing 18 different characters, solo, for over an hour. The play narrates the story of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, and the tragic events of the assault on her. Directed by theatre director Arvind Gaur, the play is based on the book of the same name by Mumbai-based journalist and writer Pinki Virani, who had followed Shanbaug’s case since 1982 and filed a plea for passive euthanasia for her.

The play portrays Shanbaug as a young girl from Haldipur, full of big dreams and aspirations that were tragically taken from her too soon. “Aruna’s story was very gripping—the book—and I was determined not to show her as a crumpled victim. I wanted to show her as the sprightly, intelligent, very ambitious girl from Haldipur, a little village near Konkan in Karnataka,” says Dubey. She describes Shanbaug as a hardworking, no-nonsense girl with big dreams of studying abroad, and love for Hindi music —until tragedy struck. “Deep in my bones, I felt there are people who want to see what is happening in the world. What humanity is doing to humanity? We have to have a mirror.”

The play draws a parallel between Shanbaug and today’s working women, highlighting their resilience in the face of challenges. Dubey reflects, “When I think of the incident in Kolkata, it disturbs me; it’s still happening. This is why Aruna’s story remains so relevant.”

Working with Gaur

Dubey had wanted to do Aruna’s Story years ago but couldn’t, as the rights had already been sold. When Pinki Virani reached out to her again, Dubey felt the case needed revisiting. She partnered with director Arvind Gaur, with whom she has collaborated on multiple projects over the past 20 years, including Untitled and Bitter Chocolate. She describes their collaboration as perfectly in sync, like “two wheels of a carriage.”

She appreciates how he allows her the freedom to perform on stage, saying, “For any actor to truly connect with their character, they must follow their instincts. You own your role and lines. If I improvise or do something spontaneously, and it feels real, he’ll never stop me. When I see the smile on his face, I know I’m moving in the right direction.”