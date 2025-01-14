12 Jat villages in Mehrauli take ‘independent’ stand

NEW DELHI: Disgruntled with conventional political parties, residents of 12 villages in the Mehrauli assembly constituency have come together to support the independent candidature of Balyogi Balaknath, a Hindu ascetic of the Gorakhnath Math. The villages include Lado Sarai, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Masoodpur, Rajokri, Mehrauli, Kishangarh, Kusumpur, Motilal Nehru Camp, Saket, Vasant Kunj and Sewa Basti.

Manphul Singh Dagar, a resident of Ber Sarai, expressed his disappointment with the current AAP MLA, Naresh Yadav, stating that the legislator has done nothing for their area. “There is a severe water shortage, and the park is in a deplorable state despite receiving funds for its makeover,” he said. Dagar further mentioned that the community is now left with no choice but to field their own candidate who will listen to their concerns and bring about change in their village.

“We gave our land for acquisition a long time ago, yet we still lack a designated crematorium. They keep shifting its location. Why is this happening when we have already provided the land? Can’t they allocate a permanent, proper space for last rites?” he asked.

Another resident Joginder Singh commented on the lack of trust in major political party candidates.

“This is why we, including 10 to 12 villages with a significant Jat population, have decided to support Balaknath in the upcoming election. There will be no corruption, and everything will be done to improve our villages and make them better places to live,” he said.

Highlighting the poor quality of recent construction in the village park, he said, “Even the benches with shade built in our village park reflect the reality. They were inaugurated around six months ago, and the materials used are already deteriorating. How can they claim it was built for Rs 8 lakh when its condition has worsened within just six months?”

Devilal, another resident, announced plans for a ‘Chakka Jam’ protest against AAP, BJP, and Congress, and pushing for Balaknath as an independent candidate. “They (politicians) remember us only during elections,” he said.