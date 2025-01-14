Health Ministry demands action in alleged Rs 1 crore gloves scam at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: An alleged Rs 1 crore scam in the procurement of powder-free gloves at AIIMS Delhi has come to light, involving accusations against a storekeeper and a professor who headed the procurement committee in 2023.

The Union Ministry of Health has taken serious note of the matter. In December 2023, the Ministry wrote to AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, urging the submission of an investigation report.

However, after the institute failed to submit its probe report, the Ministry again demanded the investigation report “at the earliest,” pointing out that despite earlier requests for a report, AIIMS has yet to respond.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to this Ministry’s letter of even number dated 28.12.2023 received from...was forwarded to the Institute with a request to examine the matter and provide a report in the matter to this Ministry. However, the response from the Institute is still awaited. It is requested to examine the matter and provide a report in the matter to this Ministry at the earliest,” the Ministry’s letter to AIIMS read.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by a Chandigarh-based company, alleging irregularities in the purchase of “Truskin” brand gloves on May 18, 2023.

According to the complaint, AIIMS purchased 2.9 lakh pairs of powder-free gloves at an inflated price of Rs Rs 21.50 per pair. This procurement was approved despite a previous instance where the same procurement officer authorised the purchase of “Palm” brand gloves at Rs 13.55 per pair for the AIIMS’s Cardio-Neuro Centre.

The complainant also questioned why the procurement officer reduced the number of gloves in the bid from 58 to 29 lakh pairs while approving the higher rate. The complaint highlights that other hospitals and centres procured similar “Truskin” gloves for Rs 14-18 per pair during the same period.

The matter is compounded by growing concerns over the quality of medical supplies at AIIMS. In September last year, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) raised alarms over the deteriorating quality of consumables.