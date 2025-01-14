Speculative fiction’s big, bold statement

The stories disrupt familiar tropes, crafting an anti-caste counter-mythology that interrogates social hierarchies. For instance, Snehashish Das’ ‘Death of a Giant in a Godless Country’ reverses the process of myth-making. “India has a big history of speculative fiction—Brahminical mythology itself is speculative fiction, filled with giants and magic. My story creates a monstrous figure of the oppressors, reversing their own narratives. But unlike traditional myths, anti-caste fiction appeals to logic, reform, and hope,” they explained.

Esther Larisa David’s ‘Pruning Neurons’ delves into Khasi folklore, blending horror and artificial intelligence. “The genre allows us to question what we often take for granted,” she said. “My story lets me explore how tribal religious practices, specifically Christianity, intersect with modernity. Christianity is considered a colonial import, but that denies the agency of tribal people in adopting it.”

Yukti Narang’s story is a darkly humorous take on caste hierarchies, inspired by a real-life incident she encountered online. “One story I read was about a Brahmin family that wouldn’t let a wall painter enter through their kitchen, forcing him to climb through a neighbour’s balcony,” she explained. “From this idea, I created the character of a ‘glob’ figure as the main character. It is not a proper ghost; it could have been a chudail or any other kind of monster or devil. But with the glob, you don’t know what form it is, which is exactly like caste—baseless and amorphous.” The stories in the collection possess universal appeal. Narang comments, “I deliberately chose not to assign any specific location or singular cultural markers. It might feel Asian in some ways, but elements like food, the house, and the market don’t necessarily indicate which country it is. This allows the reader to imagine their own world,” Young writers, bold narratives

Aswathy K Raj’s ‘In the Extreme Silence of the Agrahara’ employs magical realism to depict caste slavery as an ongoing reality. “It’s about power dynamics,” she said. “Most refuse to believe caste slavery still exists. My story shows how the past and present collide.” Influenced by Gabriel García Márquez and Poykayil Appachan’s poetry, Aswathy blends personal history with Kerala’s socio-political nuances. Rahee Punyashloka, known online as Artedkar, delves into speculative alterity. His story ‘The RV Society for Promotion of Underground Sci-Fi Writings’ operates in the realm of historiographic metafiction. “My story imagines an alternate world where an anthology like this book doesn’t exist,” he explained. Drawing from anti-caste discourse on social media and the legacy of Rohith Vemula, Rahee explores speculative alterity as a form of resistance.