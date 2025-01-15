Rising costs: Delhi auto drivers at crossroads

NEW DELHI: With Delhi assembly elections around the corner, auto-rickshaw drivers, traditionally a strong vote bank for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are struggling with rising costs and competition from ride-hailing apps. Their mounting concerns may influence their electoral preferences on February 5. For years, Delhi’s auto drivers have been key players in grassroots political campaigns, ferrying lakhs of commuters daily while displaying party banners on their vehicles. However, many drivers feel neglected despite AAP’s past efforts.

“CNG prices have made it impossible to save anything. Even after the fare hike, we’re left struggling to make ends meet,” said Dinesh Kumar, an auto driver near Connaught Place. “The government must address this issue urgently.”

The AAP revised auto fares in 2023 to counter rising CNG costs, but drivers say it is insufficient. “Maintenance and fuel are so expensive now. Passengers argue over fares, and app-based cabs have taken most of our business,” said Ramesh Yadav from Dwarka.

AAP’s election manifesto promises significant benefits for auto drivers, including life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh for daughters’ weddings, and subsidies for electric vehicles. It also plans to relaunch the PoochO app for booking auto rides. “The insurance schemes sound great on paper, but we’ve heard such promises before. Nothing changes for us,” said Anil Verma, who has been driving for 18 years. The shift to e-autos has further divided the community. While some welcome the move, others find it financially unfeasible. “I can’t afford an electric auto without government help,” said Noor Mohammad, a driver from Lajpat Nagar. “Even if I take a loan, where will I charge it?”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma, who switched to an e-auto, said subsidies have made the transition easier. Despite these challenges, many drivers remain loyal to AAP. “We’ll support them but expect better solutions,” said Mukesh Aggarwal from Karol Bagh.