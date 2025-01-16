Battle for Malviya Nagar intensifies as AAP, BJP gear up campaigns

As the battle for Malviya Nagar seat intensifies, the political stage is set for a fierce face-off between AAP’s Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA and his BJP rival, Satish Upadhyay, a former councillor and ex-NDMC chairperson. Both share their perspectives in conversation with TNIE's Ashish Srivastava.
Satish Upadhyay
What are the key issues you see affecting Delhi today?
Delhi lacks proper governance under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They promised world-class healthcare, education, 24x7 quality drinking water, better infrastructure, clean air, a rejuvenated Yamuna, and a clean city. Arvind Kejriwal even claimed he would transform Delhi’s infrastructure to match Singapore and turn the city into Paris.
None of these promises have materialised. No new infrastructure, colleges, or hospitals have been built. Sewage systems remain outdated despite the city’s growing population. AAP has failed on all fronts, and these unfulfilled promises are the major issues facing Delhi. AAP has promised Rs 2,100 of monthly incentive for women. Did they actualise the scheme in Punjab or Delhi?
AAP and Congress have criticized BJP for not announcing a CM candidate. What’s your take?
We’ve successfully contested elections in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh without announcing a CM candidate. We won in these states because we focus on governance and addressing local issues. Similarly, in Delhi, we are fighting based on our track record, not on the strength of an individual face.
If BJP wins, what will be your primary development agenda for Delhi?
Our vision aligns with Modi ji’s model of development and governance. We aim to implement schemes like “Har Ghar Jal” and build quality road infrastructure. Cleanliness will be a priority, with zero tolerance for poor sanitation.
We will tackle pressing issues like parking shortages and outdated sewage systems, which haven’t been addressed for years. These problems will be resolved within a time-bound framework after we come to power.
What is your assessment of your opponent, a three-time MLA from this constituency?
Somnath Bharti claims to be accessible, but to whom? Residents of areas like Arjun Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Navjeevan Vihar, Sarvpriya Vihar, and Hauz Rani are suffering. Even near his own residence, roads are broken and in poor condition. In Hauz Khas village, garbage piles up, and the sewage system is in disrepair.
Malviya Nagar faced unprecedented waterlogging this monsoon, with areas submerged under five feet of water because desilting of Barapullah and Sunehri drains wasn’t done on time. Parks are neglected, and trees aren’t pruned. The public will bid him farewell this election.
With a three-cornered contest projected, do you think Congress performing well will help BJP?
That’s a question for psephologists. However, Congress should focus on reclaiming the voter base that AAP has taken from it.
Somnath Bharti
Opposition parties claim that the city’s development indices have worsened under AAP’s decade-long rule. What’s your take?
I would urge both BJP and Congress to compare the states they have governed for decades with the work AAP has done here in Delhi. Both parties seem to be confused, as they lack a clear CM candidate. Instead, they are resorting to negative politics. Take the BJP’s 15-year rule in the MCD, for instance. They turned Delhi into a city overwhelmed by garbage, and the MCD was in ICU during their tenure. We are working hard to revive the MCD, which was essentially bankrupted by BJP leadership.
What key issues will you focus on if your party returns to power?
One critical issue that we are trying to address is the unchecked construction that fosters corruption and disasters. We’re working on amending building bylaws to introduce a coding system for all constructions in Delhi. This will ensure that any extension requires an assessment by a government structural engineer, who will approve or deny it based on the strength of the structure and compliance with the code. This policy will help reduce corruption by tracking deviations.
How confident are you and AAP about winning the upcoming election?
We are confident that AAP will win all 70 seats. The BJP has had MPs in Delhi for the last 12 years, and it’s a fact that MPs in Delhi hold more power than MLAs since Delhi is a Union Territory. They also controlled the MCD for 15 years. What have they done for development? All they did was obstruct our work. When it comes to law and order the BJP has failed completely. The people of Delhi will not let the BJP return to power.
What is your view of your BJP opponent, who has been quite critical of your tenure?
BJP made a big mistake by giving him the ticket. He was once a councillor for Malviya Nagar’s ward, so I challenge him to name five significant works he did for his area. I have a list of 273 initiatives I’ve started for my constituency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was available 24x7 for my people. Where was he? Since 2014, he has surrounded himself with two constables to stay away from the public. I’ve always been accessible to the people. I served as a cabinet minister and vice-chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, but never made it difficult for anyone to approach me. My connection with the people is my strength.
Do you think the division of votes between AAP and Congress might benefit BJP?
We believe Congress is essentially playing the role of BJP’s B-team. The candidate they’ve fielded from Malviya Nagar was reportedly offered Rs 2 crore to campaign against AAP and me, but I am confident this will not succeed.