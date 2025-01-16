Battle for Malviya Nagar intensifies as AAP, BJP gear up campaigns

As the battle for Malviya Nagar seat intensifies, the political stage is set for a fierce face-off between AAP’s Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA and his BJP rival, Satish Upadhyay, a former councillor and ex-NDMC chairperson. Both share their perspectives in conversation with TNIE's Ashish Srivastava.

Satish Upadhyay

What are the key issues you see affecting Delhi today?

Delhi lacks proper governance under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They promised world-class healthcare, education, 24x7 quality drinking water, better infrastructure, clean air, a rejuvenated Yamuna, and a clean city. Arvind Kejriwal even claimed he would transform Delhi’s infrastructure to match Singapore and turn the city into Paris.

None of these promises have materialised. No new infrastructure, colleges, or hospitals have been built. Sewage systems remain outdated despite the city’s growing population. AAP has failed on all fronts, and these unfulfilled promises are the major issues facing Delhi. AAP has promised Rs 2,100 of monthly incentive for women. Did they actualise the scheme in Punjab or Delhi?

AAP and Congress have criticized BJP for not announcing a CM candidate. What’s your take?

We’ve successfully contested elections in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh without announcing a CM candidate. We won in these states because we focus on governance and addressing local issues. Similarly, in Delhi, we are fighting based on our track record, not on the strength of an individual face.

If BJP wins, what will be your primary development agenda for Delhi?

Our vision aligns with Modi ji’s model of development and governance. We aim to implement schemes like “Har Ghar Jal” and build quality road infrastructure. Cleanliness will be a priority, with zero tolerance for poor sanitation.

We will tackle pressing issues like parking shortages and outdated sewage systems, which haven’t been addressed for years. These problems will be resolved within a time-bound framework after we come to power.

What is your assessment of your opponent, a three-time MLA from this constituency?

Somnath Bharti claims to be accessible, but to whom? Residents of areas like Arjun Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Navjeevan Vihar, Sarvpriya Vihar, and Hauz Rani are suffering. Even near his own residence, roads are broken and in poor condition. In Hauz Khas village, garbage piles up, and the sewage system is in disrepair.

Malviya Nagar faced unprecedented waterlogging this monsoon, with areas submerged under five feet of water because desilting of Barapullah and Sunehri drains wasn’t done on time. Parks are neglected, and trees aren’t pruned. The public will bid him farewell this election.

With a three-cornered contest projected, do you think Congress performing well will help BJP?

That’s a question for psephologists. However, Congress should focus on reclaiming the voter base that AAP has taken from it.