BJP announces fourth list of nine candidates for Delhi assembly elections

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday announced its fourth and final list of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly polls.
The fourth list, which came a day before the final date of filing of nomination papers, includes candidates for nine key constituencies in the national capital.
BJP’s ally JDU announced its candidate for one seat.
Prominent names featured in the fourth list include, Ravinder Kumar from Bawana (SC), Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur and Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt. Other candidates are Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar and Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash.
Ravikant Ujjain has been given ticket from Trilokpuri (SC), while Sanjay Goyal has been ticket from Shahdara. From Babarpur and Gokalpur (SC), the party has given tickets to Anil Vashisth and Praveen Nimesh, respectively. JDU has, however, given ticket to Shailendra Kumar from Burari assembly constituency.
It may be noted that the BJP had earlier announced candidates on 59 out of total 70 seats.
In the first list, the party had announced candidature of 29 candidates and in the second list it has again finalised candidates on 29 seats. The BJP, in the third list, had released only one name. As per the reports, BJP is contesting from 68 seats while two of its coalition partners from NDA-JDU and LJP-are contesting from one seat each.
On Wednesday, the party had released a list of its 40 leaders as star campaigners for the Delhi assembly elections. The party has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari as key campaigners.
The list also include several Union Ministers including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan Giriraj Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri , Harsh Malhotra besides UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.