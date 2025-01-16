BJP announces fourth list of nine candidates for Delhi assembly elections

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday announced its fourth and final list of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly polls.

The fourth list, which came a day before the final date of filing of nomination papers, includes candidates for nine key constituencies in the national capital.

BJP’s ally JDU announced its candidate for one seat.

Prominent names featured in the fourth list include, Ravinder Kumar from Bawana (SC), Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur and Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt. Other candidates are Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar and Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash.