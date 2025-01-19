AAP alleges BJP plot to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to "eliminate" its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming the BJP cannot defeat him in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The allegations come a day after AAP reported that stones were thrown at Kejriwal's car during a campaign in the New Delhi constituency, raising concerns about his safety.

Addressing a joint press conference with party MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that one of the attackers involved in the incident is a "frequent associate" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal. Atishi stated that the individual, identified as Rahul alias Shanky, has multiple criminal cases against him, including charges of robbery and attempted murder. She claimed that this individual, along with others, was sent to attack Kejriwal and is often seen with Verma during campaign activities.

"The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them. The BJP, unable to defeat Kejriwal electorally, is now resorting to such tactics to remove him from their way," Atishi alleged.