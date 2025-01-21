AAP workers intimidated by BJP in Kalkaji; deploy security forces: CM Atishi writes to poll officials

"So Amit Shah is now getting hooliganism done against the people of Delhi," Kejriwal alleged.

In a complaint to the returning officer of Kalkaji, Atishi cited an incident of "intimidation and threat" to AAP volunteers in the Govindpuri area on Monday.

"The AAP volunteers, including Rekha Bassi, Mani Mamta, Aradhana, Sunita Pandey, Sher Singh, Hari Shankar Gupta and others, were verbally and physically threatened by some BJP workers," she alleged in the complaint.

The chief minister also alleged that those who "threatened" the AAP volunteers included a nephew of Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from the constituency.

She claimed that a video of the "altercation" was shot by the AAP workers on a mobile phone.

"BJP workers have been openly threatening AAP volunteers. If these workers are getting so aggressive with AAP workers, then one can imagine the kind of influence they would have on the voters living in these areas," Atishi wrote in the letter.

She requested for immediate action in the matter and deployment of security forces in the Kalkaji constituency to ensure the safety of AAP workers.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5 and the results are set to be declared on February 8.

The ruling AAP and opposition BJP are engaged in an intense war of words and blame game over a whole lot of issues.