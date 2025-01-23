Punjab Police personnel withdrawn from Kejriwal's security cover after Delhi Police raises concerns

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police personnel who were part of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's security cover have been withdrawn after the Delhi Police raised concerns.

The Punjab Police took the decision after directions from the Election Commission. This came after the Delhi Police raised a complaint with the poll panel.

Confirming that security given by the state police has been withdrawn, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "From time to time, the state police gets threat reports about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal and we share it with concerned agencies."

"Today after Delhi Police raised concerns and as per directions by the Election Commission of India, we have withdrawn the component in the security cover of Kejriwal. We will also share our inputs with Delhi Police,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Additional DGP (Security), Punjab, SS Srivastava said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal are Z+ protectees of the Punjab Police.

He said that some components of the Punjab Police were participating in the security duties of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi as there were threats against him. "But now as there are concerns raised by Delhi Police, we have decided to withdraw our components.’’

Sources said Kejriwal is a Z-plus protectee and has comprehensive protection details including a pilot and escort vehicles besides a close protection team.