IIT launches innovation centre in tie-up with Bengaluru institute

NEW DELHI: The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Delhi, IHFC, is collaborating with ten prestigious institutes in India to establish Co-Innovation Centres (CiC). This initiative aims to nurture the spirit of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship among the youth of India. On Friday, IHFC’s first CiC with PES University was inaugurated in Bengaluru.

Among the other premier institutes ready for immediate launch of their CiCs are the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, Kolkata and Thapar Institute, Patiala, ; SRM University of Science and Technology, Chennai; Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar; and many others, representing a wide geographic and academic reach.

In the near future, CiC will be further opened in collaboration with Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, among others.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, stated, “We are enhancing the reach of IHFC to partners with innovation hubs across the country to create a more robust funnel of new ideas and innovations in collaborative robotics.”

“These centres...will also contribute to building a tech-savvy nation, creating more jobs, and offering transformative technology solutions,” Prof. S.K. Saha, Project Director at IHFC.