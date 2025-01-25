MCD offers discounts to voters: Hotels, cinemas, and eateries join push to boost Delhi poll turnout

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to boost turnout, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has come up with more sops and announced a series of offers and discounts for casting votes. These are being offered by various different zones of the civic body in partnership with the hospitality and business sectors.

The Shahdara South Zone has partnered with PVR Cinemas, hotels, and restaurants to offer discounts to voters.

Hotel Holiday Inn in Mayur Vihar has announced a 30% discount on dining bills exclusively on polling day for those with the voting ink mark. Other establishments in the zone have also joined in to celebrate the festival of democracy.

The Central Zone has launched the “Incentive-Based I Voted” campaign, which will provide discounts of up to 20% on meals and other products from February 5-9. To avail of these offers, voters simply need to present their ink-marked finger as proof of voting. Hotels and businesses have pledged to promote the initiative through social and digital media platforms to maximize awareness. Market associations have also stepped in, encouraging traders to offer discounts during the same period to incentivise voter participation.

In the Keshavpuram Zone, a similar initiative “Democracy Discount” will see malls, restaurants, and eateries providing exclusive offers to those who cast their vote.

The MCD’s Karol Bagh and Rohini zones had earlier announced incentives offering 5-25% discounts in in over 50 markets. The polling for all the 70 Assembly seats in the capital will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.