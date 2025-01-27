AAP, BJP spar over Gujarat cops deployment for Arvind Kejriwal's security

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned the deployment of eight companies from the Gujarat State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, sparking a political controversy.
The deployment was carried out on January 13 following orders from the Election Commission (EC), confirmed SRPF Commandant Tejas Patel.
On Saturday, Kejriwal shared a circular issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Unit, regarding the SRPF deployment. “Read this Gujarat Police order. The Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is happening?” Kejriwal posted on X, alleging political motives behind the decision.
This claim comes shortly after Punjab Police personnel were withdrawn from Kejriwal’s personal security detail. Kejriwal criticized the move as “pure politics” and argued that personal safety should not become a political issue. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav clarified that the withdrawal was ordered by the EC and Delhi Police, citing legal issues with having police personnel from two different states.
Gujarat Home Minister and BJP leader Harsh Sanghavi dismissed claims of political bias. Sanghavi explained that the EC had requested police forces from various states for the Delhi elections, not just Gujarat. “I am surprised Kejriwal ji is unaware of the Election Commission’s norms. The request for eight SRPF companies from Gujarat was made for the elections scheduled on January 11. Why single out Gujarat?” Sanghavi asked.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources revealed that the deployment of forces followed a demand for 250 companies to ensure law and order ahead of the assembly elections. These companies have been tasked with responsibilities, including operating flying squads, conducting interstate border checks, maintaining area domination, and providing security at sensitive polling stations.