AAP, BJP spar over Gujarat cops deployment for Arvind Kejriwal's security

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned the deployment of eight companies from the Gujarat State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, sparking a political controversy.

The deployment was carried out on January 13 following orders from the Election Commission (EC), confirmed SRPF Commandant Tejas Patel.

On Saturday, Kejriwal shared a circular issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Unit, regarding the SRPF deployment. “Read this Gujarat Police order. The Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is happening?” Kejriwal posted on X, alleging political motives behind the decision.