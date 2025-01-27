Delhi traffic advisory issued for beating retreat rehearsals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has announced detailed traffic arrangements ahead of the Beating Retreat rehearsals scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Vijay Chowk.

The rehearsals, a precursor to the formal conclusion of Republic Day celebrations on January 29, will necessitate significant traffic restrictions.

According to the advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 2pm to 9:30pm on both days. Restrictions will also be in place on key routes, including Rafi Marg (between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan roundabouts), Raisina Road (from Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk), Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Masjid, and Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’-Hexagon). Motorists are advised to avoid the restricted areas and opt for alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road to minimise inconvenience, it said. The advisory highlights temporary diversions for DTC and other city buses. Central Secretariat-bound buses will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.