A heart for animals

The human cost of the pandemic has been talked about in terms of job loss, mass migration and GDP fall, but animals have not invited the attention of many, says Delhi-based academic-turned-animal rescuer, Vipul Jain. Jain, studying in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at that time, was moved by the helpless condition of around 300-plus dogs and as many cats in the campus who were dependent on the leftover food from the campus dhabas, and food fed by students and teachers.

“But all that was shut during lockdown. These animals were running all over the place for survival,” says the 40-year-old. Jain eventually dropped out of his PhD and took up animal welfare and advocacy full-time. He founded the PAWS (People for Animals, Wilderness and Sustainability) Foundation in 2023 which has grown from one to 140 volunteers at present.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Jain has started the ‘Vote For Compassion’ campaign with mixed results. Since last month, he has met a range of political leaders—from Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav to Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken. He has urged political parties to include animal welfare in their election agenda. “While politicians have assured us, they have not yet made any public or official statement on the steps that they will take for animal welfare,” he says.

The campaign, however, is getting eyeballs. “It’s about companion animals, community animals, wild animals and reared animals. I believe this is a pivotal moment to bring attention to critical issues and influence policy change,” Jain tells TMS sharing Instagram videos of the campaign, some gaining 10,000 plus views and urging Delhi voters to vote for the party that takes concrete action for animal welfare.