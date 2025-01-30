Cash, AAP pamphlets found in Punjab ‘Sarkar’ car

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has intercepted a Punjab government-labeled vehicle carrying Rs 10 lakh in cash, liquor bottles, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets. The vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration number, was stopped by a Flying Squad Team (FST) on Wednesday.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that the police team on Wednesday found a vehicle with Punjab number plate and “Punjab sarkar” written on it.

“Upon searching, the team found few lakhs of cash, liquor bottles and AAP pamphlet in it. A case has been registered at Tilak Marg police station,” said the DCP.

The seizure has sparked a political storm, with the opposition BJP questioning the integrity of AAP’s poll campaign.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called it an alarming example of corruption. “We always knew that Arvind Kejriwal institutionalised corruption in the Delhi government. He has polluted the Yamuna, choked air, and now is corrupting the political system,” he said.

The Punjab government said that it has come to the knowledge of the Department of Transport that a vehicle carrying registration number “PB 35 AE 1342” has been apprehended in Delhi carrying illegal liquor and some unaccounted cash. “It has been alleged that the vehicle has a sticker of Punjab Govt on it,” it said.

The Punjab government claimed that the vehicle is registered in the name of Major Anubhav Shivpuri, who was posted in Army Dental College, Pathankot, three years back and is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra. It further said no such vehicle is owned or hired by the Punjab government. “The apprehended vehicle does not belong to Govt of Punjab,” a Punjab government statement added.