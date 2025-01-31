Minorities got raw deal under AAP and BJP governments: Congress leader Masood

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Imran Masood on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying both the governments have “ignored and suppressed” the interest of the minorities.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal governments have reduced budget allocation for minorities, scholarships for children from the minority community.”

Attacking AAP chief Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal’s anti-minority mindset was evident during the anti-CAA protest, Jahangirpuri communal violence and Delhi riots.”

Masood, who is also the MP from UP’s Saharanpur, said the Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections reflects its absolute commitment to protect and uplift the minorities, to bring them to the mainstream by facilitating their progress through various schemes.

Congress manifesto is ensuring the upward movement of the minorities and the underprivileged, who have been at the “receiving end” ever since AAP came to power in Delhi and BJP at the Centre, he asserted. Referring to the previous Congress government at the Centre, Masood said, “Out of the 76 recommendations of the (Sachar) committee, 73 were accepted, and 72 suggestions were implemented (4 recommendations were under the scrutiny of the court).”

He said Congress would implement the Sachar Committee report for the upliftment of the minorities if it comes to power in Delhi.