Sharjeel Imam moves HC seeking stay on ‘2020 Delhi’ film release

NEW DELHI: Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the Delhi riots case, has approached the high court seeking a stay on the release of the film 2020 Delhi, scheduled to hit theaters on February 2.

The film, directed by Devendra Malviya, revolves around the 2020 Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests. It features actors Brijendra Kala, Chetan Sharma, and Siddharth Bharadwaj in key roles.

Imam’s plea argues that the movie could significantly impact his ongoing trial and bail proceedings in cases related to the riots. His counsel mentioned the matter before Justice Sachin Datta, urging the court to review the film’s trailer.

Meanwhile, Justice Datta asked the Centre’s counsel to take instructions in the matter and posted the hearing on January 31.

The high court also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Delhi Police and director and producers of the movie.

Imam, along with several other student leaders and human rights activists, is accused of orchestrating the riots which claimed at least 53 lives, mostly Muslims who were part of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.