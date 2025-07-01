Couple held for vehicle thefts & snatching spree

NEW DELHI: A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles and using them to commit a series of snatchings and robberies in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, Rahul (30), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and his wife, were involved in multiple criminal cases, with

Rahul having 10 past cases and his wife five. Police said the couple would first steal a vehicle and then use it for crimes.

On June 25, a woman reported a chain-snatching incident near Rishi Nagar, while she was heading to an aerobics centre. A man driving a scooter with a woman pillion rider snatched her gold chain and fled. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rani Bagh police station.

Officials examined footage from over 300 CCTV cameras and identified the couple and their vehicle, which was found to have been stolen from Nihal Vihar the same day.

“Following multiple raids, both accused were nabbed from Hastsal, Uttam Nagar. A stolen scooter used in the commission of the snatching and a gold chain weighing approximately 20 grams were recovered from their possession,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.