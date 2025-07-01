Rename Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen: CM Rekha Gupta to Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed the renaming of Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary historical figure.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gupta said the proposal would “deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents.”

“I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi,” the letter read.

Maharaja Agrasen is regarded as a symbol of social justice, economic foresight, and community welfare. Renaming the station after him would serve as a fitting tribute to his contributions, it said.

The CM sought his personal intervention to ensure “favourable and expeditious consideration” of the proposal.

While the letter is first formal communication on the matter, BJP sources revealed that a quiet campaign to rename the station began soon after the party formed the government in the city.

Former mayor Mira Aggarwal had held discussions with community leaders from the baniya caste and BJP MLAs, including Model Town MLA Ashok Goel, before the proposal was approved by Gupta, who also belongs to the same caste. A proposal in this regard was moved in the Assembly by Goel during its Monsoon session.