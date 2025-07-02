Eight held for impersonating as cops, assaulting and robbing insurance agent

NEW DELHI: Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with a fake police raid at an insurance office in the Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi, during which the office owner was robbed, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 27, when Salman (31), the complainant and owner of an insurance office in Laxmi Nagar, reported that a day prior, four men impersonating members of the Special Staff Unit of the police forcibly entered his office.

The robbers seized his mobile phone and laptop, then kidnapped him in a car.

They assaulted him and extorted a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh, including Rs 70,000 that was transferred to an account, threatening to falsely implicate him in a fabricated insurance case, said officials.