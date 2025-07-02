Expect more rain in Delhi this week: IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi saw light rainfall and pleasant weather on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon continued to influence conditions across the capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded scattered very light to light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several areas. Safdarjung logged 2.5 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by 0.3 mm during the day.

The maximum temperature settled at 35.1 degrees celsius, which is 2.3 degrees celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees celsius—2.7 degrees celsius below normal. Easterly winds dominated the day, blowing at speeds of up to 15 kmph. Humidity levels remained high, with a peak of 98% and a minimum of 64%, contributing to the overall muggy feel despite relatively cool temperatures.

Forecasts suggest the city will continue to witness overcast skies and scattered light rainfall throughout the week. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy conditions with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning from July 2 to July 5, with no heatwave conditions likely during this period. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 31 degrees celsius and 35 degrees celsius.

District-wise forecasts indicate similar weather across north, south, east, and west Delhi, as well as surrounding NCR areas such as Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.