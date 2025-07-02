Two arrested for duping retired government employee

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a gang involved in duping a retired government employee of Rs 14 lakh through a digital arrest scam and arrested two members who provided bank accounts to the fraudsters.

Police received a complaint from the victim, who stated that he got a video call from a person posing as a Cyber Crime officer from Mumbai.

The caller threatened him, claiming that his bank account was being used for fraud and that a team was on its way to arrest him. The panicked complainant, following the caller’s instructions, transferred Rs 14 lakh into a bank account provided during the call.

“During the investigation, detailed technical analysis of call detail records of nearly 100 mobile numbers and IMEIs, along with a money trail involving several bank accounts, was carried out. The accused were traced to Barmer, Rajasthan. On June 15, a raid was conducted, and Banshi Lal and his associate Prem Kumar were apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.

Banshi revealed he had long known Kumar, a neighbour, who had asked him to open a bank account and hand over all net banking details and a linked mobile number. Kumar paid him Rs 8,000 for use of the account.

“Kumar disclosed that he provided Banshi’s bank account details to Satpal Bishnoi who gave him Rs 15,000. Bishnoi used to get transferred cheated amounts in this account. Then, Kumar directed Banshi to withdraw cash from the bank through cheque. Thereafter, Kumar sent the withdrawal money to Bishnoi. The accused persons did not use the ATM to withdraw money in order to evade their identity in the CCTV cameras,” the DCP further said.