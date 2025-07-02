Woman attempts suicide by drinking acid, mother alleges ‘sexual assault’

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old woman tried to end her life by drinking acid in southwest Delhi’s Rangpuri area after she was allegedly sexually exploited by a man for several years, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohammad Rehan, has been arrested and the victim is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused had promised to marry the girl and blackmailed her with objectionable photographs, a senior police officer said. He said the incident came to light on June 18, when an MLC (medico-legal case) report was received from Spinal Injuries Hospital stating that a woman had been admitted there after she consumed acid.

A police team reached the hospital, but the woman was declared unfit for recording a statement at the time. The local crime team was deployed and the scene of the incident was examined, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

An acid bottle was recovered from her residence. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim was in a relationship with a man named Rehan and they had known each other for last six to seven years. “It had led to emotional distress,” the DCP said. According to police, the girl was alone at home when she consumed acid.

A neighbour noticed her in pain around 4.45 pm and rushed her to the hospital.

On June 20, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of her condition.