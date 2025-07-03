Sonia, Rahul acquired Rs 2K crore worth company for Rs 50 lakh, ED tells Delhi court

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi acquired full control of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper, for a mere Rs 50 lakh, despite the company holding real estate assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

The submission was made before Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne at Rouse Avenue Courts, as the Court continued hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint in the alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the ED, stated that AJL owns valuable properties across multiple cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Indore, Panchkula and Patna, which were allotted post-Independence by central and state governments for the express purpose of publishing newspapers.

However, according to the ED, shortly after AJL was taken over by Young Indian, a company controlled by the Gandhis, it was declared that Young Indian would not engage in any newspaper publishing, including the National Herald. The ASG contended that for assets valued at Rs 2,000 crore, the Gandhis paid only Rs 50 lakh, effectively acquiring the entire company at a fraction of its worth.

Raju also alleged that close confidants of the Gandhi family were appointed directors of AJL, and financial transactions were structured in a way that amounted to fraud.