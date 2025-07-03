Woman, son allegedly killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar; accused nabbed in UP

NEW DELHI: A woman and her teenage son were killed allegedly by their domestic help at their home in the Lajpat Nagar area of southeast Delhi, police officials said on Thursday.

They said the accused, Mukesh (24), was nabbed by Uttar Pradesh Police from a train while he was trying to flee.

The matter came to light when a PCR call was received from Kuldeep Sewani, a resident of Lajpat Nagar I, at 9.43 pm on Wednesday.

He said that his wife Ruchika (42) and 14-year-old son were not responding to calls and that there were bloodstains on the staircase of their house, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Pandey said.

Police forcibly opened the gate and, upon entering the premises, found the woman’s body in the bedroom and her son’s body in the bathroom.