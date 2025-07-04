Delhi BJP chief accuses state-run liver hospital of misappropriating staff PF

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has lodged a complaint with Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurti, alleging serious violations of labour laws and provident fund (PF) norms at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), an autonomous body under the city government.

In a letter dated May 15, Sachdeva alleged that the contributions made by the institute appear to be noncompliant with statutory norms. He claimed that the institute contributes only 8% of employees’ salaries towards PF, instead of the mandatory 12%, and that an equivalent amount is being deducted from employees’ pay.

The complaint alleged that the salary amounts reported to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are understated and these irregularities have been going on for a few years now. The violations are apparently happening with the knowledge of senior officials, while employees, most of whom are contractual employees, refrain from complaining due to a fear of termination.

“This manipulation not only violates the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, but also undermines the financial security of the employees. Moreover, it is alleged that these actions are taking place with the full knowledge and complicity of senior officials at the Institute,” the letter read.