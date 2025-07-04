DU announces three-year exit path for students in four-year UG programme

NEW DELHI: With the deadline for implementing the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) approaching, the University of Delhi on Thursday issued a notification allowing students to exit the course after completing six semesters (three years), marking a major step in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This comes amid growing concerns over the university’s preparedness, as several colleges reportedly lack updated laboratories, a finalised curriculum and sufficient infrastructure to support the extended programme.

According to the notification, students who choose the exit route will be awarded either a three-year degree in multi-core discipline programmes or an Honours degree in single-core disciplines, depending on their academic track. “Interested students can log in to the university’s student portal at https:slc.uod.ac.in and submit their intent through the designated online process,” the notification reads.

The University urged students to evaluate their academic and career goals before opting out and recommended consulting teachers and mentors before making a final decision. “This initiative aligns with the NEP 2020, which emphasises multiple entry and exit options, giving students greater flexibility in shaping their educational journey,” the notification stated.

However, critics say the rollout has been rushed.

Abha Dev Habib, general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), had earlier alleged that the University has created conditions that are pushing most students to drop out before entering the fourth year.

“Even if they join, it won’t make sense with the slashed core syllabus. The system is already strained — infrastructure can’t be built overnight. There’s no talk of funding either. How can they expect quality research outcomes without support?” she said.

Introduced in 2022 under NEP 2020, the FYUP allows exit points at one, two, and three years, with options to pursue a research dissertation, or entrepreneurship track in the fourth year.