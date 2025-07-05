200 CCTV cams to be installed at Delhi's Saket Court in security overhaul

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concern over courtroom safety, particularly following a recent murder inside the Saket District Court lockup, the Delhi government has approved a major security overhaul at the complex, including the installation of more than 200 CCTV cameras.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is overseeing the upgrade, said the surveillance revamp will involve setting up 168 bullet cameras and 101 high-resolution dome cameras across the court building and its residential complex. The project, estimated at Rs 2.4 crore, aims to ensure continuous monitoring and address long-standing gaps in the security infrastructure.

Officials said the system will be backed by Internet Protocol (IP)-based surveillance technology, enabling real-time tracking of activities across the court premises. A dedicated records room is also part of the plan, where footage will be stored and managed around the clock.

The move follows a violent incident on June 5, when an undertrial prisoner was allegedly killed by two other inmates inside the lockup, reportedly over an old enmity. The incident triggered criticism over lax security.