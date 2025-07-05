Delhi's fuel ban fizzles out, cameras off

NEW DELHI: After the Delhi government requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to suspend the enforcement of the fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), there has been no visible action on the ground. Petrol stations report that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system has stopped flagging overaged vehicles, raising suspicion that it may have been deactivated without any formal notice.

“The ANPR system has stopped flagging vehicles ever since the Delhi government announced it had written to CAQM about halting the exercise. The system installed here didn’t report any ELV. Either people have stopped bringing their vehicles or the system has been shut from the backend. Whatever the reason, we have not been informed by the authorities,” said a fuel station operator in Mayur Vihar.

Another fuel pump owner in Vikaspuri confirmed that enforcement teams have been absent since Thursday evening, with no action taken against vehicles arriving for refueling despite being overaged.

“Since then, we have not seen any enforcement team or any overaged vehicle being picked up for scrapping. Our ANPR cameras and attached speakers have also gone silent,” the operator said.

Sources said that the enforcement teams from the Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were verbally instructed to pause confiscation drives until CAQM responds to the Delhi government’s request.