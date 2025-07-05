Man found dead inside lift as fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a lift after a fire allegedly broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the four-storey Vishal Mega Mart showroom, where fabric and grocery items are sold, a senior police officer said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. “During the initial firefighting operation, one person was found missing. Later, Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh was found trapped in the lift,” the officer said.

He was declared brought dead at RML Hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Karol Bagh police station and an investigation has been taken up, the officer added.