November deadline set to clear Yamuna encroachments

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set a November deadline to clear all encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains under its 45-point action plan for river cleaning and rejuvenation.

Officials said the plan, approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was discussed in a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary and involve agencies like DDA, DJB, DPCC, MCD, I&FC, and NDMC.

The DDA has been directed to remove illegal structures, waste dumping, and unauthorised farming along the floodplains. Officials cited frequent resistance and lack of clear demarcation as major challenges. So far, the DDA has reclaimed over 224 acres.

Encroachments along drains are also being targeted. Departments have been instructed to clear all stormwater drains through a coordinated drive. Yamuna’s 22-km polluted stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla remains a top focus. The BJP government allocated `9,000 crore for water and sewerage in its first budget.