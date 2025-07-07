Teenager stabs 15-year-old kin to death after quarrel

NEW DELHI: A teenager has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old relative to death with a piece of glass following a quarrel in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, police said on Sunday. The accused, aged between 16 and 17 years, works as a rag picker.

Sharing the details, police said information regarding the medico-legal case (MLC) of a “brought dead” minor boy was received at Mandawali police station around 12.06 am on Sunday from LBS Hospital.

The body was preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem. Police said the alleged attacker had fled the scene after the incident. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased and the accused are related and belong to the same community. A dispute had broken out between them, during which the accused used a piece of broken glass to stab the victim.

“Later in the night, during routine patrolling, police detained a suspicious boy in Preet Vihar. During questioning, he confessed to having stabbed the victim during a quarrel. He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to Mandawali police station for further action,” said a senior police officer.

In the hospital’s emergency ward, the deceased’s elder sister, Shabana, told police that her brother was attacked with a sharp glass piece, causing a grievous injury under his left arm.