To boost healthcare, 1,300 nursing officers appointed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday appointed over 1,300 new nursing officers and launched Ayushman Bharat registration vans in a bid to strengthen the healthcare system.

The event was attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Singh and other senior officials. CM Gupta, in her address, criticised the previous AAP government for the deteriorating health infrastructure in the capital.

“Delhi’s healthcare was in such a poor state that there were only 0.42 hospital beds per 1,000 people,” she said.

She also highlighted the shortage of medical equipment, revealing that 38 hospitals had only six MRI machines and 12 CT scan machines. Gupta alleged corruption under the Mohalla Clinics initiative, claiming funds allocated for hospital construction went unused and 22 announced hospitals were never completed.