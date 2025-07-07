To boost healthcare, 1,300 nursing officers appointed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday appointed over 1,300 new nursing officers and launched Ayushman Bharat registration vans in a bid to strengthen the healthcare system.
The event was attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Singh and other senior officials. CM Gupta, in her address, criticised the previous AAP government for the deteriorating health infrastructure in the capital.
“Delhi’s healthcare was in such a poor state that there were only 0.42 hospital beds per 1,000 people,” she said.
She also highlighted the shortage of medical equipment, revealing that 38 hospitals had only six MRI machines and 12 CT scan machines. Gupta alleged corruption under the Mohalla Clinics initiative, claiming funds allocated for hospital construction went unused and 22 announced hospitals were never completed.
Speaking on the status of Arogya Mandirs, she stated that over Rs 1,700 crore was provided by the central government to the previous AAP government over a five-year period for their construction, but the funds remained unutilised. “Now, it is my responsibility to ensure that all 1,150 Arogya Mandirs are completed in the remaining months,” Gupta said. She added that 34 Arogya Mandirs have already been inaugurated, with several more to follow this month.
“We plan to add 100 Arogya Mandirs every month and aim to complete all 1,150 by March next year,” she said. Health Minister Pankaj Singh, addressing the newly appointed staff, said their contribution would be crucial in strengthening the city’s healthcare system. “These nurses and health workers will become the backbone of a new, robust healthcare structure in the capital,” he said, noting that over 4 lakh people, including more than 2 lakh senior citizens, have registered for Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.
BJP president Nadda congratulated the new appointees, calling the occasion historic. He also criticised the previous government for underutilising Rs 1,700 crore allocated for health infrastructure in 2021. “Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, we aim to fully utilise these funds to complete the Ayushman Mandirs,” he said.
557 nursing officers complete document verification
According to officials, as of July 3, this year, 557 nursing officers and 20 paramedical officials have completed document verification. The Ayushman Bharat vans, covering all 70 Assembly constituencies, will expedite the registration process, particularly for low-income families and senior citizens, the officials added.