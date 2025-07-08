Six held for killing man during robbery attempt in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six people, including two juveniles, were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man during a robbery bid in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar area.

The victim, Manish, had come to Delhi from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was found murdered near his former girlfriend’s house

Police said his body was discovered on June 29 in Maharana Pratap Park, with both hands tied behind his back using a white cloth. Preliminary inquiry revealed the motive may be linked to a personal relationship.

The woman had ended the relationship after learning Manish was already married. Those arrested include Karan, Aakash, Sumit, Rahul, and two juveniles.