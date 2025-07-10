CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for taking Rs 35K bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant in exchange for allowing him to run a vegetable shop.

A case was registered on Tuesday against ASI Subhash Chandra of Dwarka North police station and head constable Omveer Lamba.

According to officials, the duo initially demanded Rs 50,000 as an upfront bribe and Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month thereafter.

Following negotiations, the demand was lowered to Rs 35,000 upfront and Rs 2,000 per person per month. The CBI laid a trap and caught ASI Chandra red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.