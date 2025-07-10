Metro work chokes key MB road

NEW DELHI: The ongoing construction of Delhi Metro’s Golden Line along the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road has turned a critical South Delhi artery into a persistent dustbowl, sparking mounting frustration among residents and commuters alike.

For over two years now, the stretch, crucial for thousands travelling daily through Sangam Vihar, Deoli, Khanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Madangir, Pushp Vihar and Saket, has borne the brunt of unrelenting infrastructure work.

With metro piers rising along the central verge, both carriageways have narrowed considerably, worsening traffic congestion and exposing commuters to a grim mix of dust, debris and waterlogged potholes. “Every time I step out, there’s a layer of dust on my clothes and in my throat,” said Deepa Rawat, a resident of Deoli.

“The construction hasn’t stopped for years now, but neither has our suffering. We’ve been forced to keep our windows shut day and night.” While barricades and concrete mixers dominate the road, what remains accessible is in a state of disrepair. The road surface is patchy at best and uneven at several points. Following a spell of moderate rain on Monday, large sections of the road near Khanpur and Ambedkar Nagar were submerged.

“Waterlogging happens even after a 10-minute drizzle,” said Abdul Malik, an auto driver who plies the stretch daily. “There’s no drainage left, only sludge and slush. Our vehicles break down, and passengers complain.” Locals also point to unattended mounds of dust and construction debris lying along the roadside, further reducing visibility and posing safety hazards. Motorcyclists, in particular, find it difficult to navigate the stretch during peak hours.

“Forget smooth roads, just walking to the bus stop has become dangerous,” said Shalini Singh, a school teacher from Sangam Vihar.

“The mud, the traffic, the dust, it’s a nightmare.” Officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier stated that necessary precautions were being taken to reduce environmental impact, including regular sprinkling of water to control dust. However, locals say such measures are infrequent and insufficient.

“This road is South Delhi’s lifeline,” said local resident Anil Mehta. “We’re not against metro development, but the way it’s being carried out is callous. The authorities need to act immediately to restore basic civic conditions.”

‘Despite complaints nothing has changed on ground’

Despite repeated complaints, residents claim little has changed on the ground. With monsoon intensifying and the construction showing no signs of early completion, they fear the worst is yet to come.