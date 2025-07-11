Man stabbed to death over Rs 2K loan in Jafrabad

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, identified as Fardeen, was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area over a dispute regarding Rs 2,000, police said.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning when Fardeen, along with his friend Javed, confronted Adil, a local resident, about the money he had borrowed from them.

The argument escalated when Adil, enraged, attacked the two with a knife before fleeing the scene, a senior police officer said. Fardeen was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital by his father but was declared brought dead, the officer added. Police identified Adil (30) as the main accused, with his brother Kamil (28) and father Shakeel (58) allegedly provoking the attack.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

All the three suspects were arrested, and the murder weapon was recovered. “Further investigations are ongoing,” the officer said.