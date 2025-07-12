Tenders out for waste-to-energy unit in Ghazipur

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited tenders for setting up a waste-to-energy facility at the Ghazipur dumpsite, one of the three major landfills in the national capital. The project is to be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis.

According to the Notice Inviting Tenders dated July 9, the initiative is aligned with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and seeks participation of private developers through tariff-based competitive bidding.

Under this initiative, private developers will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project. The selected firm will be expected to develop the facility in strict compliance with waste management rules.

The proposed facility is part of a wider push to reduce the environmental burden posed by the landfill, which has been a persistent source of concern due to the massive volume of untreated waste accumulating at the location.

The waste-to-energy facility aims to convert a portion of the city’s solid waste into usable energy, thereby reducing the dependence on landfills while also generating power.

According to the tender, the MCD has scheduled a pre-bid meeting on July 29, regarding the scope of the project.