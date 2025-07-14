From 50k to 1.5 lakh: Delhi BJP govt allows exorbitant mobile handset budgets for Ministers, bureaucrats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has revised its policy on mobile handset allowances, significantly increasing the sanctioned amount for its top office bearers.
According to a directive issued by the General Administration Department issued on July 9, the Chief Minister can now purchase a mobile handset worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while Cabinet Ministers will be allowed to spend up to Rs 1.25 lakh.
This marks a threefold increase from the earlier provision under a 2013 order, which had capped the maximum cost of mobile phones at Rs 50,000 for the Chief Minister and Rs 45,000 for ministers.
The directive comes after the recent controversy over the extravagant renovation of a bungalow for the CM. The proposal triggered backlash from opposition parties and was eventually withdrawn.
The GAD's order further extends the increased allowance to senior bureaucrats.
The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretaries will now be able to purchase mobile handsets worth Rs 1 lakh to Rs 80,000, a substantial jump from the previous ceiling of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Moreover, secretaries to ministers have also been brought under the ambit of the new directive and can now avail up to Rs 50,000 for a mobile handset.
The new directive also included Joint and Deputy Secretaries who can purchase handsets worth up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.
In addition to handset costs, the government will bear the expenses for phone bills, allowing free calling services for the CM and Ministers.
The move to revise the 2013 order has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which accused the BJP-led government of misplaced priorities.
Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Congratulations to the Chief Minister and Ministers of Delhi BJP. CM and Ministers have passed the plan of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh phones and unlimited bills. Development is happening, at least someone is getting it,” he wrote on X.
Bhardwaj went on to question the timing and necessity of such a decision even when other pressing issues remain unresolved. “What if private school fees increase? What if there is waterlogging across the city? What if traffic is jammed for hours due to rain? What if the pensions of thousands of widows are cut? What if a poor man’s home is demolished?” he asked.
Bhardwaj also criticised the delay in implementing the BJP’s pre-poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women, claiming that a committee was announced but no funds have been disbursed even months after Women’s Day.
While the government has not formally responded to the criticism, officials familiar with the development said the revision was a routine administrative update that was long overdue.