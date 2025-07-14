From 50k to 1.5 lakh: Delhi BJP govt allows exorbitant mobile handset budgets for Ministers, bureaucrats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has revised its policy on mobile handset allowances, significantly increasing the sanctioned amount for its top office bearers.

According to a directive issued by the General Administration Department issued on July 9, the Chief Minister can now purchase a mobile handset worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while Cabinet Ministers will be allowed to spend up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

This marks a threefold increase from the earlier provision under a 2013 order, which had capped the maximum cost of mobile phones at Rs 50,000 for the Chief Minister and Rs 45,000 for ministers.

The directive comes after the recent controversy over the extravagant renovation of a bungalow for the CM. The proposal triggered backlash from opposition parties and was eventually withdrawn.

The GAD's order further extends the increased allowance to senior bureaucrats.

The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretaries will now be able to purchase mobile handsets worth Rs 1 lakh to Rs 80,000, a substantial jump from the previous ceiling of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Moreover, secretaries to ministers have also been brought under the ambit of the new directive and can now avail up to Rs 50,000 for a mobile handset.