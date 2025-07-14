Kashmir, Through The Eyes Of Love

No self-censoring



The author remarks that she didn’t have to self-censor about the conflict (despite the sensitivity of the subject) during the writing process, as all the stories came from real people. “I didn’t self-censor. I didn’t have to,” she explains. “I was simply sharing the stories that were told to me. However, I did add context–details about places and events–to help readers understand better. In the first chapter, for instance, I included a brief history of Kashmir to give an overview of what has happened over the past few years, and even in the past century.”



Also a filmmaker, Jamal feels that “films face much more censorship than books”. “Writing this book gave me the space to explore the issue with more depth and complexity,” she adds.



With the mentions of nun-chai (salty tea) and tsot (bread), and the falling chinar leaves, an imagery of a typical Kashmiri life emerges in the readers’ minds. Jamal stresses that people often overlook the small, everyday details in conflict-prone areas, assuming they’re just a part of life there.



The author believes that the lived reality of any dispute can truly be written only by those who have experienced it. “People can, and do, write about Kashmir academically, and journalists often cover it in-depth. That work is important,” she says. “But stories–whether memoirs, fiction, non-fiction, or short stories–come from a personal space. That’s why I feel more Kashmiris should take the initiative to explore their own communities and lives, and choose which stories to tell, including the stories that might seem small or insignificant. Because often, those are the ones that matter most."