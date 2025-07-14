Rain brings respite in national captial, IMD issues red alert

NEW DELHI: Delhi received heavy rainfall on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from persistent humidity and soaring temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next two days.

The IMD also upgraded its orange alert to a red alert for Monday. It added that minimum temperatures will remain near normal, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay 1 to 3°C below normal.

Light to moderate showers were recorded on Sunday morning, while intensity increased by evening. Despite waterlogging in several areas, traffic movement remained mostly unaffected due to the weekend. Neighbouring areas in Haryana, including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal and Nuh are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Rain activity that began on Wednesday has continued through the weekend, resulting in overcast skies and a significant drop in temperature. The showers have provided relief from the heat, but also caused waterlogging in many parts of the city, forcing commuters to wade through flooded roads.

On Friday and Saturday, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) also saw heavy rainfall during the evening hours, following a similar weather pattern. The IMD is closely monitoring conditions for further updates.