Delhi court reserves order on ED chargesheet in Herald case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering allegations against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with five others, in the National Herald case.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne at Rouse Avenue Courts said the order will be pronounced on July 29.

Besides the Gandhis, the Enforcement Directorate has named Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise as proposed accused in its prosecution complaint.

The case pertains to the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime linked to the takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL)—publisher of the National Herald newspaper—by Young Indian, in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi reportedly hold a majority stake.

According to the ED, AJL’s assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore were wrongfully acquired by Young Indian under the guise of clearing debts. The agency claims this was part of a criminal conspiracy to gain control over AJL’s properties and profits from rental income.

The Gandhis have denied the charges, saying no property was used or projected as untainted—an essential condition under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED filed its prosecution complaint on April 15, following a private complaint by former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy, who accused the Gandhis and others of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation.