Government announces fellowships to boost tourism & preserve heritage

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the launch of the Delhi government’s new initiative, the ‘Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Program’ to promote and preserve the city’s cultural and historical legacy.

The program will select 40 young individuals each year, offering them a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for a one-year term.

The fellowship, to be implemented by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), aims to strengthen institutional capacity in the tourism sector and engage youth, researchers, and professionals with the city’s heritage.

Selected fellows will support initiatives such as heritage walks, guided tours, tourism content creation, event management, operations at Delhi Haat and the Garden of Five Senses, and film shoot coordination. They will also be involved in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities.

Applicants must be below 35 years of age, hold at least a graduate degree, and have one year of relevant experience. Preference will be given to tourism graduates with strong digital, Hindi, and English skills.